Latest Weather Blog
Amid nationwide concerns, health officials asking La. physicians to report vaping-related illnesses
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health is asking for healthcare professionals within the state to report any illnesses potentially associated with e-cigarettes.
According to a news release, the alert is in response to a growing number of severe pulmonary disease nationwide associated with using e-cigarette products.
The department is also advising physicians to ask all of their patients who report using e-cigarettes within the past 90 days about signs and symptoms of pulmonary illness.
Since the beginning of the year, 215 possible cases of severe side effects linked with e-cigarettes have been reported in 25 states and one has died. Nine of those cases have been reported in Louisiana over the past two weeks. Those affected range ages 20-33.
No vaping-related deaths have been reported in the state at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After national, local incidents authorities expected to announce gun safety program
-
Southern hosts tryouts for 'Voice of the Jags'
-
14-year-old girl arrested after sending threatening video to Woodlawn school administrator
-
False River drawdown begins; officials making up for 2017
-
Local boxer killed while leaving Baton Rouge bar Tuesday morning
Sports Video
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar
-
Late Position Battle at Middle Linebacker A Positive for LSU
-
Chioma Eriken Deflects Tough Shots & Autism
-
Southeastern Looking for Vast Improvement from Last Year's 4-7 Campaign