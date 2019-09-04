96°
Amid nationwide concerns, health officials asking La. physicians to report vaping-related illnesses

2 hours 8 minutes 9 seconds ago Wednesday, September 04 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health is asking for healthcare professionals within the state to report any illnesses potentially associated with e-cigarettes.

According to a news release, the alert is in response to a growing number of severe pulmonary disease nationwide associated with using e-cigarette products.

The department is also advising physicians to ask all of their patients who report using e-cigarettes within the past 90 days about signs and symptoms of pulmonary illness.

Since the beginning of the year, 215 possible cases of severe side effects linked with e-cigarettes have been reported in 25 states and one has died. Nine of those cases have been reported in Louisiana over the past two weeks. Those affected range ages 20-33. 

No vaping-related deaths have been reported in the state at this time.

