Amid La's increase in COVID cases, Gov. John Bel Edwards releases open letter, video to citizens

Gov. John Bel Edwards addresses Louisiana's citizens in a Nov. 20, 2020 Facebook video, urging them to comply with COVID safety regulations amid a surge in statewide virus cases.

BATON ROUGE - On Friday morning, Governor John Bel Edwards, prompted by rising numbers of COVID cases across the state, took to social media to urge Louisiana's citizens to implement all recommended COVID safety precautions while celebrating fall and winter holidays.

The Governor's message was recorded in a video and written in an open letter.

His video, uploaded to his Facebook page on Friday morning, is available to view below.

The Governor's plea comes as Louisiana enters its third surge with increasing cases of coronavirus and hospitalizations.

The latest numbers show that nearly 212,000 Louisanans have been diagnosed with COVID and that, sadly, more than 6,000 citizens have died due to complicatons associated with novel coronavirus.

Gov. Edwards said, “Healthcare workers in hospitals across Louisiana are extremely worried about their staffing and capacity levels not being able to keep up with the growing number of citizens being diagnosed with COVID-19 and being hospitalized. They need us all to do our part to slow the spread."

“This third surge we are experiencing is worse than the others, and it is so concerning that the Centers for Disease Control has asked that all holiday travel plans be canceled. This year’s holiday celebrations should not look like those from last year.The risk is too great. I know that we want to be together for the holidays, but we need to protect each other and make the sacrifices now so that we can come together when it is much safer.”

In part, the Governor’s open letter to citizens reads:

The holiday season is among us, but unfortunately, so is COVID-19.I know that it’s hard to imagine Thanksgiving or Christmas without all of the traditions we hold dear. I come from a big family. Some of my most treasured memories were spent around the dinner table passing around turkey and pie. But it’s the people around that table I treasure most of all, and that is why this holiday season is going to look different for my family.

Even if we have never met, your family means a lot to me as well. I have seen too many of our fellow Louisianans lose their lives because of this terrible disease.COVID is surging across the country to a degree that dwarfs the spring and summer surges.Test positivity, cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are all increasing at alarming rates, both nationally and here in Louisiana…

Remember that outside is safer than inside, and always wear your mask if you are around people not part of your immediate household, wash your hands frequently, stay home when you are sick, and go out of your way to protect the vulnerable.This year, showing our love for those we care about means making sacrifices that will keep them safe…

Click here for detailed information on the latest coronvirus statistics in Louisiana.