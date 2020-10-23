Amid COVID concerns, LSU's Fall commencement ceremony will take place virtually Dec. 18

BATON ROUGE - LSU officials announced Friday that due to recent concerns related to the spread of COVID-19, the university's December 18, Fall Commencement ceremony will be held virtually, instead of in-person.

In a statement that appeared on LSU's website, Interim President Tom Galligan said, "Public health experts have advised us not to hold an in-person graduation ceremony this fall, especially since we are moving all classes remote after Thanksgiving to avoid bringing students back to campus after they have gone home and/or traveled to other areas. Therefore, we have made the difficult decision that the Dec. 18 commencement ceremony will be virtual. However, we will offer graduates access to “pop-up” commencement photography studios around campus during November so they can have professional photos taken in their commencement regalia."

In addition to this, LSU has moved the last day to drop a class from Monday, Nov. 9, to Friday, Dec. 4. Officials say this will give students additional time to determine if dropping a class and receiving a grade of “W” is in their best interest.

Dec. 4 is now also the last day to resign from the university.

The Friday morning update from Galligan also included information related to the 2021 Spring Semester.

The interim President said Spring classes will be conducted very similarly to Fall classes amid the pandemic with a combination of in-person classes, online classes, and a hybrid of both.

He went on to say, "Residential Life and Dining procedures will look largely the same, but we hope to ease some restrictions on events and student gatherings to provide a more traditional student experience wherever possible."

"We understand that the pandemic and all the new procedures it brought with it have not been convenient, but our mitigation efforts helped us maintain on-campus operations this fall and helped keep our number of COVID-19 cases relatively low."

According to Galligan, as of October, less than 1% of the LSU community has had COVID-19 at any given time.

