American Red Cross of Louisiana asks residents to volunteer as cold weather grips region
BATON ROUGE — The American Red Cross of Louisiana needs volunteers to help its cold-weather emergency response efforts as temperatures have plummeted across the state.
The organization called on Louisiana residents to volunteer to "support an influx of neighbors seeking warmth and safety."
"If you’ve ever thought about stepping up to help but weren’t sure what to do or where to begin, this is the right moment to take action. We provide all the training and resources necessary to get you started, so you don’t need to worry about being prepared or knowing everything in advance,” said Kenneth St. Charles, Ph.D., Regional Chief Executive Officer for the American Red Cross Louisiana Region.
Those looking to volunteer can participate in the Red Cross's two-hour "Virtual Just-In-Time Trainings," which require no prior experience and are designed to get volunteers "mission-ready" immediately.
Would-be volunteers can click any of the provided links on the following dates for training:
- Monday, Jan. 26: 12-2 p.m.: https://bit.ly/49DAHho & 5-7 p.m.: https://bit.ly/4bd2mqB
- Tuesday, Jan. 27: 12-2 p.m.: https://bit.ly/49DAHho & 5-7 p.m.: https://bit.ly/4bd2mqB
- Wednesday, Jan. 28: 12-2 p.m.: https://bit.ly/49DAHho & 5-7 p.m.: https://bit.ly/4bd2mqB
Anyone unable to attend the trainings but still wishing to volunteer can fill out this rapid volunteer application form.
The Red Cross said it currently has more than 53 trained volunteers and is working with local partners to support 20 warming centers around Louisiana.
