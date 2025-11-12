43°
American Legion Post 58 hosts seafood luncheon at LSU Lod Cook Alumni Center for Veterans Day

Tuesday, November 11 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Veteran's Day celebrations around the capital area included the American Legion Post 58 hosting its annual Veteran's Appreciation Day with a seafood luncheon at LSU's Lod Cook Alumni Center.

It began with each branch of the military getting recognized and members asked to stand while their branch songs played.

Commander Larry Williams of American Legion Post 58 says military service is a one of a kind job, and he also noted how their organization is one of the few that are chartered with a college campus.

