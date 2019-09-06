92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
American Idol winner Laine Hardy visits local elementary school

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Singing sensation Laine Hardy returned to Livingston Parish Thursday to pay a surprise visit to some local elementary students.

The staff at Denham Springs Elementary took to Facebook Thursday to thank the French Settlement native, for spending time with their students. 

Hardy is fresh off claiming the American Idol title this past summer and has multiple projects in the works, including a full album.

