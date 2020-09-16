75°
American Idol winner Laine Hardy to hold "a night of new music" Thursday

Wednesday, September 16 2020
Laine Hardy, the Livingston native who won American Idol in 2019, may be avoiding crowds due to COVID-19, but he's still keeping country music fans happy with virtual concerts.

Hardy's next online performance is scheduled to take place Thursday at 7:30 p.m., with tickets set at a price of $15.

The 20-year-old graduate of French Settlement School will be serenading audiences with his latest single, "Tiny Town," as well as "Let There Be Country" and "Ground I Grew Up On," and much more. 

After asking Facebook fans for their favorite song choices, Hardy put together a performance with their preferences in mind. 

Click here for tickets to his upcoming virtual performance. 

 

