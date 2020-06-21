American Idol winner and Livingston Parish native Laine Hardy tests positive for COVID-19

The 2019 American Idol winner, Laine Hardy, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Sunday night in an Instagram post Hardy announced that his doctor confirmed he contracted the virus saying:

"This wasn't what I expected on the first day of summer. My doctor confirmed I have coronavirus, but my symptoms are mild and I'm home recovering in quarantine. Y'all stay safe & healthy."

Hardy is the first Louisiana native to win the show. In the final performance he sang “Jambalaya” by Hank Williams in honor of Livingston Parish.