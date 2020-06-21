76°
American Idol winner and Livingston Parish native Laine Hardy tests positive for COVID-19

41 minutes 38 seconds ago Sunday, June 21 2020 Jun 21, 2020 June 21, 2020 9:43 PM June 21, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

The 2019 American Idol winner, Laine Hardy, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Sunday night in an Instagram post Hardy announced that his doctor confirmed he contracted the virus saying:

"This wasn't what I expected on the first day of summer. My doctor confirmed I have coronavirus, but my symptoms are mild and I'm home recovering in quarantine. Y'all stay safe & healthy."

Hardy is the first Louisiana native to win the show. In the final performance he sang “Jambalaya” by Hank Williams in honor of Livingston Parish.

  

