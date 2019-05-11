'American Idol' producers planning parade, free concert with Laine Hardy if he advances Sunday

LIVINGSTON – It will be a whirlwind few days for Livingston Parish native Laine Hardy if he advances to the Top 3 in Sunday’s live telecast of American Idol on WBRZ Channel 2.

Producers are making plans for a meeting with the governor, a parade and a concert for locals in the days after Sunday’s episode.

American Idol airs on WBRZ at 7 p.m. Sunday. Viewers will need to participate in the contest while the show is broadcast to help Hardy advance.

American Idol is broadcast from Los Angeles. If Hardy becomes one of the final three contestants Sunday night, he’ll quickly fly home for events Tuesday (May 14th).

A parade and concert are planned for that evening. Following the parade along US 190, a concert is planned at the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds. Details about the parade route and final information about the concert are still being worked out and will be announced after Sunday night’s American Idol episode. Watch WBRZ News 2 at 10:00 Sunday and WBRZ’s 2une-In and morning news programs from 5 to nine Monday morning for updated information.

Hardy is scheduled to meet with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards early Tuesday morning, publicists said.

Cindy Lou Hardy, Laine Hardy’s mom, told The Advocate newspaper recently, she will spend Mother’s Day in the audience Sunday.

