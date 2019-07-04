American Idol Laine Hardy returning home for upcoming Livingston Parish performance

LIVINGSTON PARISH – Louisiana homer and 'American Idol' winner Laine Hardy took the stage in the nation’s capitol this Fourth of July performing in the Capitol Fourth Concert.

The French Settlement wowed the audience. Soon, it will be his fellow Louisianians who will get to see his talent up close.

Hardy will be returning to Livingston Parish to perform at a concert in the coming months. The teen has had a busy couple of months after winning 'American Idol' in May. He’s made his rounds on talk shows like Jimmy Kimmel and 'Good Morning America.'

Those putting on the upcoming concert are not ready to release the details on when or where the concert is, but they say the concert will be soon. That announcement will come at the end of next week.