American Idol holding auditions in Baton Rouge this summer

BATON ROUGE - Want to be the next Laine Hardy? You're in luck! American Idol will be holding auditions in the capital city this summer.

ABC News has announced a lineup of cities holding auditions for the popular reality singing show's new season, and Baton Rouge is on the list! In person auditions will be held on August 25. The exact location hasn't been announced yet.

Just last month, Laine Hardy was the first Louisiana native to win the competition.

