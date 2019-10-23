72°
American Heart Association awards Woman's Hospital for excellent workplace health

Wednesday, October 23 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Woman's Hospital

BATON ROUGE - The American Heart Association awarded Woman's Hospital with Gold Level status in acknowledgment of Woman's excellent workplace health.

This award follows being named 'The Best Place to Work in Healthcare' for large employers by Modern Healthcare and as a 'Best Place to Work' in Baton Rouge by the Business Report.

Donna Bodin, Woman's Vice President of Employee and Wellness Services, commented on the acknowledgment, saying, "Being chosen as one of the best places to work in our city and our industry is an incredible accomplishment, but we can’t get there without a healthy workforce. Promoting healthy habits for our employees, providing access to health-related resources and a well-designed education and incentive program contribute to employee engagement and productivity."

Woman’s was also recognized as one of the 'Healthiest Companies in America' by Interactive Health.

