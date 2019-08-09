American flag longer than two school buses now flying over Plaquemine

PLAQUEMINE - One Louisiana Parish is showing off their American pride with a symbol of patriotism for everyone to see. Residents gathered Friday to see the raising of a huge American flag towering over Plaquemine.

"As people came here today, they had a tear in their eye," Parish President Mitchell Ourso said. "And if they had a tear in their eye, what else needs to be said?"

Ourso says the inspiration came from a smaller Louisiana town.

"If Winnsboro can do this, Iberville Parish can do a little bit better."

Constructing the flag didn't come cheap.

"What you see here is $200,000," Ourso said. "Between the pole, engineering, flag, and other things. And it was worth every penny of it. No regrets on spending this. $200,000 for America, for Iberville Parish."

More than 40 National Guard troops marched holding the 80-foot by 40-foot flag—which is longer than two school buses.

Hung from a 150-foot pole, the flag is big enough to be seen from LA 1. It'll be lit up every night.