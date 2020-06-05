American flag burned, torn as vandals mistakenly target law practice with similar name as the D.A.

BATON ROUGE - Vandals set fire to a large American flag hanging from a Perkins Road business overnight and sprayed graffiti on the sign out front.

The vandalism was at the law offices of Charles Moore, whose name was circled in paint with "step down" and "resign" written on the office's sign. Moore is also the last name of the district attorney in Baton Rouge.

In addition to lighting fire to the flag, the vandals also tore it, Charles Moore's office said.

The law office is on Perkins Road near Kenilworth.

"[Charles Moore] believes this was a case of mistaken identity, as he is a private law practitioner, not a political official, and has no position from which to step down," Moore's office said in a prepared statement Friday morning.

Moore said he was not sure what was behind the vandalism.

A reporter for The Advocate newspaper posted on Twitter vandals also painted the exterior walls of a bar on Perkins Road near the I-10 overpass.

#BREAKING Vandals target local bar and law firm on Perkins Road with graffiti overnight in Baton Rouge. pic.twitter.com/1DrNg2RhsE — Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) June 5, 2020

***************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz