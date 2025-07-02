America's first female speed painter visits 2une In after painting at LSU basketball game

BATON ROUGE — America's first female speed painter visited 2une In on Wednesday to discuss her love for LSU fans after painting at a Tigers basketball game during Super Bowl weekend.

Jessica Haas also holds the record for the fastest performance painter in the entertainment industry.

Haas said that she began making a living off of speed painting after taking the skill up as a talent when she competed for Miss America.

"And what actually ended up happening, I started a movement with it, and girls started speed painting everywhere. After I won talent with that speed," she said. "I had a blast performing for LSU at one of the half times. I just did like a very cool, artsy tiger, And then the other one, I did like the retro tiger logo."

She said that one of the paintings she did is still hanging up at LSU, while the other was sold for thousands of dollars for the school's athletic fund.

Haas said that LSU's fans were some of the best fans she's ever performed for and that she wants to come back to LSU soon.