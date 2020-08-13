AMC theaters to reopen August 20, with 15-cent movie tickets

The world's largest movie chain is reopening its theaters amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's inviting guests to go see a movie at a cost of only 15 cents.

CNN reports that AMC announced Thursday it plans to reopen more than 100 of its US theaters on August 20. In honor of the company's centennial, AMC is offering "movies in 2020 at 1920 prices," which amounts to 15 cents a ticket.

AMC closed all of its theaters in the US in March as the pandemic took hold, and the reopening has been delayed several times.

AMC added that it expects to open two-thirds of its more than 600 US theater locations by the time Christopher Nolan's thriller "Tenet" hits theaters on September 3.

AMC's other US theaters will open "only after authorized to do so by state and local officials," according to the company.

AMC said that it's implementing new safety and health measures to help keep moviegoers safe and curb the spread of coronavirus. That includes requiring all guests to wear masks, lowering theater capacity and upgrading ventilation systems.

After opening day, tickets will still be available for cheaper than usual.

Due to COVID-related delays in the production of new films, the company will feature classics like "Inception," "Black Panther," "Back to the Future" and "The Empire Strikes Back" at reduced ticket prices, such as $5.

The company, which was founded in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1920, is also offering discounts on concessions like popcorn for $5 through the end of October.

"We are thrilled to once again open our doors to American moviegoers who are looking for an opportunity to get out of their houses and apartments and escape into the magic of the movies," Adam Aron, AMC's CEO, said in a statement on Thursday.