AMC pushes back plan to reopen movie theaters by 2 weeks

The nation's largest movie theater chain has delayed plans to reopen its venues by another two weeks amid film delays and a surge in new coronavirus cases.

AMC Theatres announced Monday that it would open approximately 450 U.S. locations on July 30 and the remaining 150 the following week. The company originally planned to reopen theaters in mid-July, but the release slate was effectively wiped clean with the delays of Disney's 'Mulan' and Warner Bros' 'Tenet' to August.

Taking into account the newly scheduled release dates of @DisneysMulan and @TENETFilm, AMC will pushback two weeks and resume theatre operations beginning Thursday, July 30, in time for a theatrical slate commencing in August. — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) June 29, 2020

AMC says general managers across the country returned to work Monday to get buildings ready to reopen.

Most theaters have been closed since mid-March because of the pandemic, but both AMC and independent theaters are planning to reopen next month. AMC has said it expects its roughly 1,000 locations worldwide to be open by early August.