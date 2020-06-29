89°
AMC pushes back plan to reopen movie theaters by 2 weeks

2 hours 56 minutes 5 seconds ago Monday, June 29 2020 Jun 29, 2020 June 29, 2020 3:39 PM June 29, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

The nation's largest movie theater chain has delayed plans to reopen its venues by another two weeks amid film delays and a surge in new coronavirus cases.

AMC Theatres announced Monday that it would open approximately 450 U.S. locations on July 30 and the remaining 150 the following week. The company originally planned to reopen theaters in mid-July, but the release slate was effectively wiped clean with the delays of Disney's 'Mulan' and Warner Bros' 'Tenet' to August.

AMC says general managers across the country returned to work Monday to get buildings ready to reopen.

Most theaters have been closed since mid-March because of the pandemic, but both AMC and independent theaters are planning to reopen next month. AMC has said it expects its roughly 1,000 locations worldwide to be open by early August.

