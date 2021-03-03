AMBER ALERT: Vehicle stolen with 2 children inside in Ponchatoula

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Authorities are looking for two juvenile males after Louisiana State Police issued an Amber Alert Wednesday morning.

Kaesyn Heck, 8, and Jax Matthews, 4, are both white males with blonde hair and are said to have "crew cut" hairstyles.

Kaesyn is about 5 ft. tall and weighs approximately 60 pounds. Jax is approximately 3.5 ft. tall and weighs 45 pounds.

The children were last seen in their father's home in Ponchatoula.

Kaesyn was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue long sleeve shirt, jeans, and black rubber boots.

Jax was last seen wearing a camo jacket and black rubber boots.

Police say the children were inside of a maroon 2013 Hyundai Elantra when it was stolen from their father's residence in Ponchatoula. The direction of travel is unknown, though officials later released the Louisiana license plate number as 153AFD.

Authorities originally released incorrect vehicle information and later corrected the mistake.

Those with information are urged to contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-345-6150 or Sgt. Lindell Bridges at 985-551-0653.