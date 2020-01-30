Amber Alert: Florida deputies continue to search for missing infant

Andrew Caballeiro, missing infant Photo: ABC Action News

PASCO COUNTY, FLA - Florida officials are searching for a missing baby after three women were found dead in a South Florida home.

According to ABC Action News, prior to the Amber Alert, authorities found the three deceased women on Tuesday and discovered that at least one of them was related to the missing baby's father.

The missing newborn, who is only one-week-old, is named Andrew Caballeiro and he was believed to be with his father, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro.

But a little after 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said Ernesto Caballeiro was found dead about 50 yards from a vehicle he'd been driving. His wounds appeared to be self-inflicted.

Deputies saw no sign of the baby with the deceased father.

And, witnesses told authorities they saw a woman sitting inside a vehicle driven by the baby's father.

Now, deputies are asking the public to help locate the woman as they hope the missing infant is with her.

She's described as blonde, but no further details related to her appearance are available.