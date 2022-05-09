Amber Alert: 2-month-old and 9-year-old abducted by man considered to be armed and dangerous

MANDEVILLE - An Amber Alert was issued Monday night after a baby and a girl were abducted by a man who officers believe is armed and dangerous.

Louisiana State Police said 2-month-old Amaya Hernandez and 9-year-old Eileen De Leon Ramos were last seen on Lafayette Street in Mandeville at 4 p.m. before they were taken by 25-year-old Sergio "David" Hernandez.

Hernandez is wanted for questioning about a domestic violence incident that happened when the girls were taken.

He is believed to be driving a blue 2007 Honda Civic with Mississippi license plate PNC3279.

Anyone with information should call (985) 626-9711.