81°
Latest Weather Blog
Amazon works with Louisiana colleges on new computing degree
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana's community college system is creating a new, two-year associate degree in cloud computing, in coordination with Amazon Web Services.
Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Community and Technical College System announced the collaboration Wednesday, saying it will provide new opportunities for students to get tech-related jobs.
Each of the 12 community colleges will start using Amazon's AWS Educate. That system gives students access to content that introduces cloud computing technologies used in fields such as artificial intelligence, voice and facial recognition, gaming and medical advancements.
AWS Educate also features a job board that lets students search and apply for cloud jobs and internships.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Burning 18-wheeler shuts down I-10 East at Bonnet Carre Spillway
-
Daughters of Zion United to hold annual pre-mother's day prayer breakfast
-
Accused killer Dakota Theriot expected in Livingston Parish court
-
Big Buddy chair art auction set for Friday
-
Louisiana lawmakers make big step towards legalizing Hemp and CBD