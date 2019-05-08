81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Amazon works with Louisiana colleges on new computing degree

Wednesday, May 08 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana's community college system is creating a new, two-year associate degree in cloud computing, in coordination with Amazon Web Services.
  
Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Community and Technical College System announced the collaboration Wednesday, saying it will provide new opportunities for students to get tech-related jobs.
  
Each of the 12 community colleges will start using Amazon's AWS Educate. That system gives students access to content that introduces cloud computing technologies used in fields such as artificial intelligence, voice and facial recognition, gaming and medical advancements.
  
AWS Educate also features a job board that lets students search and apply for cloud jobs and internships.
