Amazon to employees: We'll pay you to quit and haul packages

NEW YORK (AP) - Amazon, which is racing to deliver packages faster, is turning to its employees with a proposition: Quit your job and we'll help you start a business delivering Amazon packages.

The offer, announced Monday, comes as Amazon seeks to speed up its shipping time from two days to one for its Prime members. The company sees the new incentive as a way to get more packages delivered to shoppers' doorsteps faster.

Amazon says it will cover up to $10,000 in startup costs for employees who are accepted into the program and leave their jobs. Amazon says it will also pay them three months' worth of their salary.

The offer is open to most part-time and full-time Amazon employees, including warehouse workers who pack and ship orders.