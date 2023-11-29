38°
Amazon to buy Whole Foods in $13.7B deal
NEW YORK - Online juggernaut Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, including debt.
Amazon.com Inc. will pay $42 per share of Whole Foods Market Inc.
The deal is targeted to close in the second half of the year.
