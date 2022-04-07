Amazon tests Uber-like service for deliveries

NEW YORK - Amazon is testing an Uber-like service for delivering its one-hour Prime Now packages that will enlist people to deliver packages for Amazon with their own cars.



In order to offer the speedy deliveries Amazon will pay drivers $18- to $25-an hour via its new Amazon Flex program. Drivers have to be at least 21 and pass a criminal background check and motor vehicle records review.



People in Seattle can sign up now. The program is expected to roll out to other cities.



Amazon has been expanding its Prime Now service for members of its $99 annual Prime loyalty program, which delivers a wide range of items in one or two hours. Two-hour delivery is free and one-hour delivery is available for $7.99.