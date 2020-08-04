88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Amazon signs lease for new delivery station in Baton Rouge

45 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 August 04, 2020 10:54 AM August 04, 2020 in Top Story
Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff
Amazon center under construction off Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - Amazon has officially signed a lease for its new "delivery station" that will increase the speed of deliveries in the capital area.

According to the Advocate, Amazon Logistics has signed the lease for the center off Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge.

Amazon, which purchased the large plot of land behind Bethany Church along I-10 this past year, is expected to hire hundreds of full and part-time workers for the site. It is set to open by the end of the year. 

The company has also operated a smaller-scale distribution center on Airline Highway for about two years.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days