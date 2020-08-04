88°
Amazon signs lease for new delivery station in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Amazon has officially signed a lease for its new "delivery station" that will increase the speed of deliveries in the capital area.
According to the Advocate, Amazon Logistics has signed the lease for the center off Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge.
Amazon, which purchased the large plot of land behind Bethany Church along I-10 this past year, is expected to hire hundreds of full and part-time workers for the site. It is set to open by the end of the year.
The company has also operated a smaller-scale distribution center on Airline Highway for about two years.
