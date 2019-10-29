67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Amazon's grocery delivery service is now free to certain Prime members

2 hours 2 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, October 29 2019 Oct 29, 2019 October 29, 2019 12:43 PM October 29, 2019 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Techcrunch

Amazon is making grocery delivery free for Prime members. 

As an increasing amount of grocery stores hop on the food delivery bandwagon, Amazon is taking measures to step up its game. 

According to CNN, before Tuesday, the company was charging Prime customers a monthly fee of $14.99 for its Amazon Fresh online grocery delivery service.  

But as of Tuesday, Oct. 29 grocery delivery is free for Prime members who've previously used the delivery service.

The delivery minimum is $35 for most locations, although this depends on the area. 

At the moment, Amazon's largest rival is Walmart, which currently charges an annual fee of $98 for grocery delivery. 
  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days