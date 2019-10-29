Amazon's grocery delivery service is now free to certain Prime members

Photo: Techcrunch

Amazon is making grocery delivery free for Prime members.

As an increasing amount of grocery stores hop on the food delivery bandwagon, Amazon is taking measures to step up its game.

According to CNN, before Tuesday, the company was charging Prime customers a monthly fee of $14.99 for its Amazon Fresh online grocery delivery service.

But as of Tuesday, Oct. 29 grocery delivery is free for Prime members who've previously used the delivery service.

The delivery minimum is $35 for most locations, although this depends on the area.

At the moment, Amazon's largest rival is Walmart, which currently charges an annual fee of $98 for grocery delivery.

