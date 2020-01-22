Amazon possibly setting up new warehouse in South Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Bethany Church's iconic three crosses may soon mark the location of more than just the church.

Excess land the church was holding onto for future development is now zoned to allow a 111,000 square-foot distribution center.

A source close to Bethany says while the land wasn't for sale, they were approached with an offer they couldn't refuse. Though they can't comment much further than that, they did make a point of saying the iconic three crosses will not be touched.

Richard Preis, who has been involved in Baton Rouge real-estate for 40 plus years, says the rumor mill that went crazy after the Mall of Cortana closed has stopped.

"It has gone very quiet. Very little information floating around in the street at this time," Preis said. "These large corporations are very private. They keep things to themselves and, particularly when the word got out last time, I think they put out a hush statement to everybody."

Though all of the companies involved have signed non-disclosure agreements as to what company the center is being built for, there are clues hidden in the distribution center's plans available to the public.

One graphic mentions "Flex delivery vans," which are exclusively used by Amazon. In another graphic are paint colors that are visible on other Amazon distribution centers across the country.

Regardless of what the company is, there are concerns with the new distribution center, mainly over the aspect of Baton Rouge living that already plagues the minds of residents.

"There's going to be a lot of traffic, particularly with the employees, the vans, the 18-wheelers," Steven Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw lives in a small condo community very close to the planned site.

"We're very supporting of the project. These are real jobs that's going to be here for a while. They're going to pay property taxes, so we're happy about that. But we have little information and a lot of concern."

"Little information" is likely all nearby residents will be hearing about the project for some time.