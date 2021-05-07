Latest Weather Blog
Amazon opening robotics facility in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT - Amazon announced plans for the company's first robotics fulfillment center in Louisiana.
According to the announcement from the state, the site in Shreveport is expected to create more than 1,000 full-time jobs. Amazon is reportedly investing $200 million into the 650,000-square foot site.
“This new Amazon project is a major advancement for the Shreveport-Bossier City metro area and for Louisiana’s economy,” Gov. Edwards said. “In addition to providing strong benefits, Amazon will pay workers double the minimum wage or more in a state-of-the-art technology environment. Only a year ago, we dedicated Hunter Industrial Park as one site in a growing inventory of LED Certified Sites that now numbers 126 statewide. Through partnerships with our elected officials, economic development allies and utility partners, we are proving that great things are possible in Louisiana when we make smart plans for the future.”
Trending News
The robotics facility will be Amazon's largest of the seven in Louisiana so far.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Car removed from bayou after overnight crash
-
Surveillance video shows vehicle crashing into bayou
-
Sheriff's office looking for burglars seen roaming Central suburbs
-
Deputies searching Iberville Parish waterway for car that went underwater
-
United States Police Canine Association region 10 trials
Sports Video
-
LSU pitcher Matt Beck gets his moment at the plate
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoy the Zurich Classic
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76