Amazon hopes to bring jobs, business to the capital area with new warehouse

BATON ROUGE - In place of the old Cortana Mall, tucked away from public view by a large green fence, lies what will be the future Baton Rouge Amazon distribution center.

Although it doesn't look like much more than dirt piles and trucks right now, one day it will be a major warehouse for Amazon, creating hundreds of jobs for people in the capital area.

“We’ve got more than 900 available and these are roles in picking, packing, shipping, and leadership,” said Jenna Powers from Amazon.

The price tag for the project is $200 million. Bringing a big economic impact to the parish, especially right near the former site of Cortana Mall.

In August, the Metro Council approved a five-year plan for an economic development district where a large portion of sales tax revenue will go right back into redevelopment.

Amazon will pay higher salaries, which is expected to result in more spending in established Baton Rouge businesses.

"We have a starting wage of 15 dollars an hour which, of course, is double the federal minimum wage, health benefits available on day 1, 20 weeks of paid parental leave,” said Powers.

Amazon will also pay tuition for college students, and say they offer opportunities to climb the ladder.

"We offer certification programs such as our career choice program which allows people to upscale themselves in high-demand areas, but then take that certification to a different job in Amazon, or even outside of Amazon," said Powers.

The warehouse is expected to be fully operational by December 2022.

Anyone interested in a job at Amazon can find more information here.