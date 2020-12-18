Amazon extends return window, suggests tracking packages during holiday rush

BATON ROUGE - It's a week until Christmas and that means you're running out of time to buy gifts and get them under the tree. Amazon is very busy helping Santa with deliveries.

"This is one of the busiest seasons we've ever had," said Amazon's Alyssa Bronikowski.

More than ever this year, people are shopping online with the pandemic driving them to their computers and phones. Amazon says safety is a top priority for its associates and delivery drivers who are all working to make it possible to deliver packages to customers.

The new Amazon distribution center in Baton Rouge can be seen from I-10 near Siegen Lane. It provides a faster delivery to your door.

"Customers can shop millions of items up until December 23 for one-day delivery and for those procrastinators out there we also offer the option of same-day delivery if you would like to shop those same millions of items on Amazon.com and play their order for same-day delivery," said Bronikowski.

While the majority of packages arrive without incident to their destinations, there's always a scrooge or two on the lookout for items left on the porch. Amazon recommends tracking your package so you know when it arrives.

"Customers can take advantage of our photo on delivery technology which provides a photo once a package is delivered, where the delivery driver has placed it, exactly where to look for it after it arrives," said Bronikowski.

You can also track your delivery through the Amazon App by map. It lets you know how many spots away your delivery is. If something should happen, Amazon has 24/7 customer services and there's more time for returns this year. If an item was purchased from October 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020, customers have until January 31, 2021, to make the return. Most items can be returned for free and can be dropped off at several businesses including UPS or Kohl's.