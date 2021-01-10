Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas back on active roster

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints announced on Saturday that they have activated running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Michael Thomas to the active roster.

Kamara was activated from Reserve/COVID-19. Thomas, Deonte Harris, CB Patrick Robinson, elevated LB Chase Hansen and WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey were all activated from Injured Reserve.

The Saints will play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.