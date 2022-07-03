Latest Weather Blog
Alton Sterling shooting prompts new look at police training
Trending News
BATON ROUGE - Nearly a year after Baton Rouge police fatally shot a black man outside a convenience store, Louisiana lawmakers are considering an increase in training requirements for officers.
The passage of Rep. Ted James' bill by a House judiciary committee Thursday came after the Baton Rouge Democrat agreed to stop pushing a separate proposal that would have officers under investigation go unpaid after 60 days.
The full House will consider the training measure, which calls for officers to receive a minimum of 400 hours of basic training and learn more about de-escalation practices.
James says the proposals were prompted by the July 5 death of Alton Sterling, who was killed during a struggle with two white officers. The officers are on administrative leave pending an investigation
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
What to expect for WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi
-
Domestic dispute leads to shooting in Baker; one person injured
-
How a rape survivor was ordered to pay child support; watch the...
-
Baton Rouge businesses are hopeful developers can turn blight into success
-
Local second-graders collect thousands of pennies, donate to charities a world away
Sports Video
-
Sports2-a-Days: Springfield Bulldogs
-
Matt Trent and Blake Ruffino recap the past week in LSU sports
-
'I couldn't sign it fast enough:' Zion Williamson extending contract with Pelicans
-
Dunham QB Jackson House using football to build stronger bond with his...
-
Dunham QB Jackson House using football to build stronger bond with his...