Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Alternating shoulder closures on Intracostal Bridge starting Tuesday

By: Bess Casserleigh

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - The Intracostal Bridge, which is in the process of being replaced, will have closures starting Tuesday.

"It will cause some serious traffic problems," Lieutenant Ken Albarez said.

DOTD will have alternating shoulder closures in both northbound and southbound lanes of LA-1 near the bridge. The all-day closures will start at 7 a.m. and end at 5 p.m.

"We can work with it if it's northbound traffic because we can always push people on the service road, but absolutely the southbound traffic there's no service road of course and nowhere for anybody to go," Albarez said.

Though it will take more than a year— without delays —the new bridge will be three lanes in each direction, easing traffic flow.

