Alternate on U.S. women's gymnastics team tests positive for COVID after arriving in Japan

Source: ESPN
By: Paula Jones

NARITA, Japan - Days before the start of the Tokyo Olympic Games, an alternate gymnast from the United States tested positive for novel coronavirus, Olympic officials announced Monday. 

The test was performed in Narita, Japan early Monday morning, according to ESPN, and though the athlete's name has not been released, officials say the gymnast is a female in her teens. 

The young woman is not the first Olympian to test positive for COVID-19.

Local news outlet, Kyodo News reports that several athletes from other countries have tested positive for the virus since arriving in Japan. 

But this is the first report of a U.S. athlete testing positive for coronavirus since arriving in Japan. 

On Sunday, some officials noted that the gymnast may have been infected. She was tested early Monday morning, and the positive test results confirmed officials' suspicion.

A second gymnast, who had been in close contact with the teen, is isolating in a hotel room, according to Kyodo News.

At this time, additional details related to the COVID case, including the gymnast's condition, are unavailable.

The Toyko Olympic Games are scheduled to take place from Friday, July 23 through Sunday, August 8. 

