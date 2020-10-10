Altar burned after alleged threesome inside church; archbishop calls priest's actions 'demonic'

Photo: Nola.com/David Grunfeld

PEARL RIVER - The archbishop of New Orleans says an altar used as the setting for a shocking tryst involving a priest has been turned to ash.

Archbishop Gregory Aymond made the announcement Friday, just a day after it was revealed Rev. Travis Clark was arrested over an alleged threesome that was filmed inside the Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Pearl River.

According to WWL-TV, a passerby noticed the lights on at the church around 11 p.m. Sept. 30 and saw Clark having sex with two women at the altar. The witness reported seeing two women in high heels and corsets with Clark, wielding an array of sex toys.

The passerby recorded video and shared it with police, who arrested Clark and the women for allegedly having sex at a place "clearly visible from the street.”

Aymond made a statement Friday, condemning Clark's "demonic" actions and saying the desecrated altar had been destroyed.

“His obscene behavior was deplorable,” Aymond said. “His desecration of the altar in Church was demonic. I am infuriated by his actions. When the details became clear, we had the altar removed and burned. I will consecrate a new altar tomorrow.”

Clark and the women, identified as 23-year-old Melissa Cheng and 41-year-old Mindy Dixon, were booked on charges of obscenity.