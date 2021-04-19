57°
Alma Wahlberg, mother of actors Donnie and Mark Wahlberg, dies at age 78

1 hour 4 minutes ago Monday, April 19 2021 Apr 19, 2021 April 19, 2021 7:43 AM April 19, 2021 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
Alma Wahlberg

On Sunday, two well-known actors announced the death of their mother.

According to CNN, Alma Wahlberg's sons, Donnie Wahlberg and Mark Wahlberg, posted news of her  death on social media.

"My Angel. Rest in peace," Mark wrote in the caption of a photo of the family matriarch on Instagram.

Donnie expressed his grief with a brief poem on Twitter and a post on Instagram.

Donnie Wahlberg's wife, Jenny McCarthy, called Alma Wahlberg "the worlds greatest mother-in-law" on Twitter

Alma became a familiar face to viewers of Wahlberg family's A&E reality show called "Wahlburgers," which offered a behind-the-scenes look at running a family restaurant.

The posts did not specify how she died.

She was 78 years of age. 

