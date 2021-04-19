Latest Weather Blog
Alma Wahlberg, mother of actors Donnie and Mark Wahlberg, dies at age 78
On Sunday, two well-known actors announced the death of their mother.
According to CNN, Alma Wahlberg's sons, Donnie Wahlberg and Mark Wahlberg, posted news of her death on social media.
"My Angel. Rest in peace," Mark wrote in the caption of a photo of the family matriarch on Instagram.
Donnie expressed his grief with a brief poem on Twitter and a post on Instagram.
She was always an angel.— Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) April 18, 2021
Now she has her wings.
Rest peacefully Alma.
As Always, your Baby Donnie#RIPAlma ?????????? https://t.co/qrR7foxSM8 pic.twitter.com/IICsPPwHlp
Donnie Wahlberg's wife, Jenny McCarthy, called Alma Wahlberg "the worlds greatest mother-in-law" on Twitter.
Alma became a familiar face to viewers of Wahlberg family's A&E reality show called "Wahlburgers," which offered a behind-the-scenes look at running a family restaurant.
The posts did not specify how she died.
She was 78 years of age.
