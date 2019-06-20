Alligator trapper wrestles with gargantuan gator weighing 463 pounds

TALLAHASSEE, FL - It wasn't a typical day on the job for an alligator trapper who got a call earlier this month.

Broderick Vaughan told CNN he received a tip about a gator near Tallahassee.

When he arrived he found the 12-foot, 463-pound colossal creature walking around in circles. It had been hit by an 18-wheeler on a nearby highway.

Vaughan, who has been an alligator trapper for over ten years, says it's the largest one he's ever seen.

After taping its mouth shut and wrestling it back to his truck, Vaughan took the animal to his home.

It was there he noticed the serious injuries the massive creature sustained-including lacerations to its snout and one side of its head crushed.

Vaughn decided to euthanize the animal the same day.

"There was no reason to keep him alive and let him suffer," he said.

According to wildlife regulations in Florida, any alligator longer than four feet is considered a nuisance and a potential threat to people, pets and property.