93°
Latest Weather Blog
Alligator spotted near USS KIDD on Saturday
BATON ROUGE - An alligator was spotted in the Mississippi River near the USS Kidd in Baton Rouge on Saturday.
A crowd of people gathered around the alligator to take a look at the unusual sight.
According to a Facebook user, the alligator may have been spotted as early as May 29th. There is no information on whether this is the same alligator that was spotted Saturday.
Louisiana WildLife and Fisheries officials say that they have not caught the alligator. High water from the river could possibly be the reason as to why the animal was so close to people.
Downtown Baton Rouge is a heavily populated area and the USS Kidd attracts hundreds of tourist daily.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Vote on 415 connector pushed back to Sunday
-
Port Allen 'home health bandit' wanted for robbing elderly woman
-
Live report from Alex Box Stadium pauses for National Anthem before regional...
-
Teen, 2 small children shot outside Baton Rouge home Thursday night
-
Laine Hardy makes appearance on late-night WBRZ TV show