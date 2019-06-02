93°
Alligator spotted near USS KIDD on Saturday

37 minutes 46 seconds ago Sunday, June 02 2019 Jun 2, 2019 June 02, 2019 1:47 PM June 02, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An alligator was spotted in the Mississippi River near the USS Kidd in Baton Rouge on Saturday.

A crowd of people gathered around the alligator to take a look at the unusual sight.

According to a Facebook user, the alligator may have been spotted as early as May 29th. There is no information on whether this is the same alligator that was spotted Saturday.

Louisiana WildLife and Fisheries officials say that they have not caught the alligator. High water from the river could possibly be the reason as to why the animal was so close to people.

Downtown Baton Rouge is a heavily populated area and the USS Kidd attracts hundreds of tourist daily.

