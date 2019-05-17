86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Alligator 'in custody' after police find it on high school campus

3 hours 7 minutes 15 seconds ago Friday, May 17 2019 May 17, 2019 May 17, 2019 2:14 PM May 17, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SLIDELL - Police say they apprehended a nuisance alligator after it scurried under a school bus Thursday night.

Police were called around 9 p.m. Thursday to Slidell High School after the gator was first spotted. Once they arrived, officers said the reptile fled beneath a nearby school bus and refused to come out.

The department's Facebook page said it tried to "negotiate" with the animal in order to reach a peaceful conclusion.

The gator was finally captured about an hour and a half later. Police say he'll be taken outside the city and released back into his natural habitat Friday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days