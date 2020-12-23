Allegedly impaired teen arrested in crash that killed pedestrian

HOUMA - A Houma teen was arrested for vehicular homicide after he struck a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 1 a.m. troopers responded to LA 57 near Industrial Boulevard in regards to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

The pedestrian involved in the crash was identified as 49-year-old Amy Adams of Alexandria, La.

Through an investigation, authorities found out that 19-year-old Diego Barrios-Collins struck Adams in a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe when he traveled off the road.

Barrios-Collins initially left the scene but later returned.

Adams was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Louisiana State Police.

Barrios-Collins was properly restrained and was not injured. Results from a breath alcohol test showed that the 19-year-old was above the underage legal limit of 0.02g%.

He was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, felony hit and run driving, improper lane usage, and illegal window tint.