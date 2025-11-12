Latest Weather Blog
Alleged scammer at center of 2 On Your Side reports formally charged with contractor fraud
CLINTON - An alleged scammer who has been the subject of multiple 2 On Your Side reports was formally charged with contractor fraud on Wednesday.
Junius Robillard, who runs DDC Robillard's Grading Services, LLC, was arraigned on two felony contractor fraud charges and one improper waste disposal charge.
WBRZ's Brittany Weiss first started receiving calls about Robillard in 2024 when a woman said she paid him $11,000 for a generator job that was never completed.
In July 2025, 2 On Your Side reported on a second person who said they had been scammed the same way.
Right before Robillard was arrested in September, another person contacted Brittany Weiss to say they had paid him $9,000 for a generator that never showed up.
In all three circumstances, victims say Robillard took their money, poured a concrete slab where the generator would go and then stopped answering their calls. In total, the three victims paid him $32,000.
