Alleged road rage incident leaves one Acadiana man dead, a second arrested
LAFAYETTE - An Acadiana man was killed and a second man has been booked with manslaughter following an alleged road rage incident that unfolded in Lafayette, KATC reports.
Local authorities in Lafayette say Samer Tobeh was injured during an April 12 incident involving 55-year-old Kirk Bourque of Butte LaRose.
Tobeh was rushed to an area hospital and police say he passed away May 2.
Shortly after the incident that caused Tobeh's injuries, Bourque was arrested and booked with second-degree battery. KATC says he posted $50,000 bond and was released, but was again arrested following Tobeh's death.
At that time, police issued a second warrant for Bourque, on a charge of manslaughter, and he turned himself in to authorities.
Police have yet to release specific details related to the alleged argument that led to Tobeh's injuries, and they say the incident remains under investigation.
Tobeh was buried Tuesday and according to his obituary, he is survived by his wife, three children, and a host of other relatives.
