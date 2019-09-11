Latest Weather Blog
Alleged leader of area drug ring arrested; drugs & guns seized in three separate raids
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested the alleged ring leader of an "extensive" illegal drug operation after a series of raids at multiple properties Wednesday.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says George Pikes, the accused leader, was arrested along with four others after deputies executed search warrants at three different addresses on Greenwell Street, Clayton Street and Great Smokey Avenue.
The following items were seized at those locations.
• 8.25 ounces of heroin (over half a pound/street value $20k)
• $4,000 (pending seizure)
• Colt 5.56 Rifle
• E.A. 5.56 Rifle
• SKS 7.62x39 Rifle
• Glock (17) 9mm handgun (stolen)
• Taurus 9mm handgun
• Ruger 45 Caliber handgun (stolen)
• Ballistic Vest
The remaining suspects were identified as Troy Pikes, Thomas Aaron, Quinton Franklin and Devin Robinson. All five were booked on drug and/or weapons charges.
