Alleged gunman caught in Mississippi after shooting person at Shreveport hospital
SHREVEPORT - A man accused of shooting someone at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport - St. Mary Medical Center and then carjacking a woman Wednesday morning is now in police custody.
KTBS reports Mississippi State Police caught the suspect, Taniel Cole, near the Alabama state line. Police said Cole fled the hospital after shooting a person in the leg and carjacking a woman in the parking lot.
Cole drove the vehicle to Monroe before leaving it behind with the woman. He then allegedly test drove and stole a vehicle from a Monroe car dealership.
The man shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the woman was uninjured.
Police are working to find a motive in the attack.
The hospital remained on lockdown until late Wednesday morning.
