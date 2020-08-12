96°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Alleged gunman caught in Mississippi after shooting person at Shreveport hospital

1 hour 35 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, August 12 2020 Aug 12, 2020 August 12, 2020 3:40 PM August 12, 2020 in News
Source: KTBS
By: WBRZ Staff

SHREVEPORT - A man accused of shooting someone at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport - St. Mary Medical Center and then carjacking a woman Wednesday morning is now in police custody.

KTBS reports Mississippi State Police caught the suspect, Taniel Cole, near the Alabama state line. Police said Cole fled the hospital after shooting a person in the leg and carjacking a woman in the parking lot.

Cole drove the vehicle to Monroe before leaving it behind with the woman. He then allegedly test drove and stole a vehicle from a Monroe car dealership.

The man shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the woman was uninjured.

Police are working to find a motive in the attack.  

The hospital remained on lockdown until late Wednesday morning.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days