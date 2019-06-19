Alleged gunman arrested following May shooting connected to drug deal

BATON ROUGE - Deputies have arrested a second suspect involved in a May shooting.

Around 1:30 a.m. on May 21, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office were called to an apartment complex on Coursey Boulevard in reference to a shooting. At the scene, authorities found a man inside a unit suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Before being taken to the hospital, the 41-year-old victim said he had been shot during an armed robbery that happened in the parking lot.

Authorities were able to identify Darius Brooks and Javon Williams as suspects. Brooks was arrested Monday.

According to the arrest report, Williams and Brooks met the victim for a drug transaction. During the deal, the victim and Williams got into an argument.

Brooks held the victim down while Williams took his phone and wallet. Following the robbery, Williams allegedly shot the victim multiple times.

Williams was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, and illegal use of a weapon.