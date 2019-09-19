Alleged getaway driver arrested after woman, child pepper sprayed

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a woman for her involvement in a July assault.

On July 17, the suspects arrived at the victim's residence on Hooper Road. According to the arrest report, one suspect knocked on the victim's door.

Authorities say when the victim opened the door, the suspect "began spraying mace on her." At the time, the victim was holding a 10-month-old boy.

The boy was placed on the floor where he began to vomit. The victim said the suspect began to physically attack her which caused her to defend herself.

At some point during the fight, someone pulled the attacker off of the victim. She then left the scene in a black Honda Accord. The driver was identified as Courtney Cannon.

When asked about the incident, Cannon denied any knowledge of the attack. She also claimed she let her friend, the alleged attacker, use her car on July 17.

Cannon was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of home invasion, two counts of accessory after the fact of battery, and accessory after the fact of simple battery.

The arrest report didnt' say if the suspect accused of attacking the victim had been arrested.