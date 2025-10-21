Alleged drug dealer with gun, another man with weapon arrested at Southern during Homecoming

PHOTO: Derrick Albert (Left) and Jaylen Woods (Right)

BATON ROUGE — An alleged drug dealer with a gun and another man with a weapon were arrested Saturday on Southern's Campus during Homecoming, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police arrested 21-year-old Derrick Albert and 22-year-old Jaylen Woods, both from Baton Rouge, within an hour of each other on Saturday night.

Arrest documents say that just before 7:45 p.m., police saw Albert running away and chased after him. Documents said there was an increased police presence in the area because of reported shootings earlier in the day.

When officers caught Albert, he allegedly refused to cooperate. They patted him down and found a gun in his pants and 49 grams of weed in his backpack. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for carrying a firearm on school property, possession with intent to distribute a schedule I substance and illegal carrying of a firearm.

About an hour earlier, police received a tip that a man matching Woods' description was carrying a gun on campus. Once they found him, Woods allegedly told them he had a gun on him. Officers found it in his backpack and arrested him for carrying a firearm on school property.

Southern University declined to comment.